96°
Latest Weather Blog
PHOTOS: PMAC unveils new court for volleyball season
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Volleyball team is playing at home in style - with a new court at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The new floor in was unveiled this season.
Trending News
You can find more about the volleyball team, including the schedule, here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LDWF to start drawdown on False River Tuesday
-
Southern still trying to work out the kinks in a new offensive...
-
10-year-old boy shot and killed two people in North Louisiana town
-
Explosion levels southwest Louisiana home, killing teen from Alabama and injuring 5
-
LSU fans return to Baton Rouge amid busy Labor Day travel
Sports Video
-
LSU's defense improved, but the offense couldn't finish the job against USC
-
LSU football loses 27-20 to USC in season opener
-
Tigers arrive for season-opener against USC
-
Catholic, University Lab, Scotlandville pick up Jamboree wins
-
Tulane defeats Southeastern 56-0 in week one in-state matchup