84°
Latest Weather Blog
Photos: Pair of 18-wheelers involved in wreck on US 190 in West Baton Rouge
PORT ALLEN - Law enforcement is responding to a crash on US 190 in West Baton Rouge that involved two semi trucks.
The wreck was reported around 9 a.m. near Gremillion Road. The right lane of US 190 west was blocked, but traffic was still able to pass in the left lane.
Photos shared by the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office showed one of the trailers was turned on its side.
Trending News
It's unclear whether anyone was hurt.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After 15 years, Capitol High makes return to East Baton Rouge School...
-
Deputies searching for man seen stealing multiple cases of beer from WBR...
-
Two people hurt in shooting at convenience store along Goodwood Boulevard
-
Street lights along Burbank repaired, replaced following calls to 2 On Your...
-
Advocates against gun violence say they are losing hope for peace in...