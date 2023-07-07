Photos: Pair of 18-wheelers involved in wreck on US 190 in West Baton Rouge

PORT ALLEN - Law enforcement is responding to a crash on US 190 in West Baton Rouge that involved two semi trucks.

The wreck was reported around 9 a.m. near Gremillion Road. The right lane of US 190 west was blocked, but traffic was still able to pass in the left lane.

Photos shared by the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office showed one of the trailers was turned on its side.

It's unclear whether anyone was hurt.