Person killed in accident in Central along Hooper Road
CENTRAL - One person was killed when their car left the road and flipped on Tuesday afternoon.
The Central Police Department said the accident happened around 4:20 p.m. near the corner of Hooper and Blackwater roads. The person died at the scene.
No more information was immediately available.
