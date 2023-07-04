90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Person killed in accident in Central along Hooper Road

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

CENTRAL - One person was killed when their car left the road and flipped on Tuesday afternoon. 

The Central Police Department said the accident happened around 4:20 p.m. near the corner of Hooper and Blackwater roads. The person died at the scene. 

No more information was immediately available. 

