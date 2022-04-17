73°
Latest Weather Blog
Pelicans come back to beat Clippers in Play-In, will play Suns in first round
LOS ANGELES - The New Orleans Pelicans come back to beat the Clippers 105-101 to advance into the NBA playoffs. LA used a 38-18 in the 3rd quarter to take a 10 point lead.
New Orleans looked good in the first half, going up 10, as Brandon Ingram had 16 first quarter points. But in the second half, Los Angeles went with the small ball lineup, and it wasn't until Pels head coach Willie Green put rookie Tre Murphy into the game that NOLA showed life. Murphy had 14 off the bench and hit four big 3's.
Trending News
The Pelicans will now advance to the first round of the NBA playoff and face the 1-seeded Suns. This is New Orleans' first playoff appearance since 2018. Game one is Sunday at 8 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
App launches in Baton Rouge to help lawn-care companies keep up with...
-
31-year-old woman arrested after standoff at home where infant and teenager were...
-
Family of slain 3-year-old boy spends Easter Sunday bracing for his funeral
-
Kids hopping away happy from annual Easter egg parade
-
Community comes together to remember slain 3-year-old, demand answers