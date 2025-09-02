Pedestrian struck by vehicle at Florida Boulevard and Little John Drive, in critical condition

90°
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon on Florida Boulevard and Little John Drive, officials said.

The crash happened around 1:35 p.m. The person struck is in critical condition.

