Pedestrian struck by vehicle at Florida Boulevard and Little John Drive, in critical condition
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon on Florida Boulevard and Little John Drive, officials said.
The crash happened around 1:35 p.m. The person struck is in critical condition.
