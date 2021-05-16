84°
Pedestrian killed in East Feliciana crash
EAST FELICIANA PARISH - Troopers are investigating a Sunday morning crash that killed one pedestrian.
The crash occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. on LA Hwy 68 north of LA Hwy 10, according to police reports. Clifton Hills, a 39-year-old Jackson resident, was walking in the southbound lane of traffic when he was struck by a car driving in the same direction.
Hills was seriously injured in the accident and died at the scene. The driver of the car was uninjured.
