Paul Skenes' charity fundraiser gets $20K boost from Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves

BATON ROUGE - Todd Graves continues to throw his money behind the Tigers baseball team, this time with a $20,000 donation to a fundraiser put on by LSU pitcher Paul Skenes.

The self-proclaimed head fry cook of Raising Cane's made headlines last week when he helped LSU fans in Omaha obliterate the record for the College World Series Jell-O Shot Challenge. Buying 6,000 of the more than 68,000 shots attributed to the Tigers fanbase, Graves' contribution also helped support food banks in Omaha and Baton Rouge.

Now, he's found another cause to throw his support behind, and it's one special to the Tigers' star pitcher.

Skenes, who played ball at the U.S. Air Force Academy before his transfer to LSU, is a contributor to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that offers scholarships to the spouses and children of military and first responders who were either killed or disabled in the line of duty.

Previously, Skenes pledged $10 to the charity for every strikeout he recorded this season.

Skenes went public with his fundraiser, welcoming others to donate to the cause. The effort had already blown past Skenes' goal of $20,000 by the end of the College World Series tournament, and it's now more than double that thanks to the donation from Graves.