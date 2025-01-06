33°
Parkview Baptist girls basketball grabs road win at Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - The Parkview Baptist girls basketball team picked up a close win at Denham Springs Monday night.
Parkview Baptist 47, Denham Springs 45
Parkview Baptist improves to 10-4 this season. The Eagles play at St. Amant Thursday, January 9.
Denham Springs falls to 14-6. The Yellowjackets host Fontainbleu on Tuesday.
