Parents charged with 8-month-old's murder will remain jailed without bond

BATON ROUGE - The parents of an 8-month-old who was beaten to death will remain jailed without bond, a judge decided Thursday.

The child's mother and father, La'Dre Doucette and Mary Williams, were arrested Wednesday on first-degree murder charges.

Williams admitted to investigators that Doucette had physically abused the infant on several occasions, including punching the child because he wouldn't stop crying. She claims she didn't report the abuse out of fear of her boyfriend.

An autopsy revealed their son had fractured ribs, punctured lungs and other major organ damage. Deputies also noted the child only weighed about eight pounds due to a "medical condition" when he was rushed to the hospital Monday.

A custody hearing is scheduled Thursday related to the couple's other children.