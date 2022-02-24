Latest Weather Blog
Parents charged with 8-month-old's murder will remain jailed without bond
BATON ROUGE - The parents of an 8-month-old who was beaten to death will remain jailed without bond, a judge decided Thursday.
The child's mother and father, La'Dre Doucette and Mary Williams, were arrested Wednesday on first-degree murder charges.
Williams admitted to investigators that Doucette had physically abused the infant on several occasions, including punching the child because he wouldn't stop crying. She claims she didn't report the abuse out of fear of her boyfriend.
An autopsy revealed their son had fractured ribs, punctured lungs and other major organ damage. Deputies also noted the child only weighed about eight pounds due to a "medical condition" when he was rushed to the hospital Monday.
Trending News
A custody hearing is scheduled Thursday related to the couple's other children.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Central home engulfed in flames Wednesday night
-
I-10 moving down to one lane, first-responders making plans for increased traffic
-
In latest estimate, DOTD says Mississippi River bridge project to cost $2...
-
Spanish Town parade organizers meet to discuss driver safety
-
Sinkhole repairs could take another year, firm hired to find solution
Sports Video
-
Southeastern baseball wins in walk off fashion against SIUE
-
NIL deals changing the game for LSU baseball players
-
Glen Oak's head coach making big impacts on and off the hardwood
-
LSU's Rivers take leadership role to heart
-
Live Oak's Rayden Ingram trying to etch his name alongside his brothers...