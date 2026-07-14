Overflow crowd gathers to honor Louisiana Sen. Larry Selders

BATON ROUGE — An overflow crowd filled Mount Zion First Baptist Church Tuesday as family, friends, and leaders from across Louisiana gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of State Sen. Larry Selders.

Prayer, scripture, and music filled the sanctuary as mourners honored the Baton Rouge Democrat, who died July 7 after suffering a medical emergency. He was 44.

Governor Jeff Landry joined elected officials from both parties in paying tribute to Selders, who served in the Louisiana House before being elected to the State Senate. During his time in office, he championed mental health care, criminal justice reform, and helped establish Juneteenth as an official Louisiana state holiday.

Mayor-President Sid Edwards remembered Selders as someone who looked beyond political parties and treated everyone with respect.

Representative Cleo Fields said Selders' legacy was defined by his commitment to serving others, while family members described him as strategic, focused, and purpose-driven.

Selders is survived by his wife and two children.