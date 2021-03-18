Over 2,000 without power in Louisiana after storms tear through deep south

A damaged home in Alabama's Chilton County after a possible tornado passed through on March 17, 2021.

BATON ROUGE - After a series of thunderstorms tore through the deep south on Wednesday (March 17), bringing heavy winds, rain, hail, and even tornadoes to some parts of Alabama and Mississippi, residents in East Baton Rouge Parish are waking up to colder temperatures, but most are thankful to have power and little to no storm damage.

It's a different story for their neighbors to the north in Ouachita Parish, where over 1,500 are without power as of 6:30 a.m. The majority of Louisiana's over 2,000 outages are in Orleans Parish on Thursday (March 18) morning.

Despite these numbers, Louisiana appears to have been spared from the worst of the damage.

The storm responsible for leaving so many without electricity is said to have possibly caused 23 tornadoes across five states on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center.

A confirmed "large and extremely dangerous" tornado was seen near Shelton State Community College just south of Tuscaloosa at 2:45 p.m., says the National Weather Service in Birmingham, Alabama.

In southwestern Alabama, officials say two people were injured as their home was destroyed by the storm.

In Mississippi, a possible tornado that touched down in Wayne County in Eastern Mississippi damaged two homes and left roads blocked due to debris, according to officials with Wayne County Emergency Management. No injuries have been reported.

Weather experts say that the greatest threat of storms Thursday now shifts east to parts of the southeastern US, including Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Meanwhile, in Baton Rouge, weather conditions are blustery with cooler temperatures, but no bad weather is expected on Thursday.

Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.