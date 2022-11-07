Latest Weather Blog
Outreach events help victims finish flood damage survey
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana is holding outreach sessions to help homeowners with damage from last year's floods to fill out a survey that is the initial step to requesting aid from the state.
Six events have been scheduled across Louisiana to offer personalized assistance with the survey: May 16 in Hammond, May 17 in Gonzales, May 18 in Shreveport, May 23 in Baton Rouge, May 24 in Youngsville and May 25 in Denham Springs.
Any homeowner with flood damage is encouraged to complete the survey, even if they don't think they qualify for aid from the $1.3 billion program. More people may qualify if Congress sends additional recovery money to Louisiana.
The survey also can be completed online at http://restore.la.gov or by phone at 866-735-2001, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
