Our Lady of the Lake building new Baton Rouge cancer facility in 2022

BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake will be building a new $100 million cancer center in the capital region.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome was in attendance Monday afternoon when the hospital announced plans to build a new, freestanding 80,000 square-foot facility on the campus.

The groundbreaking for the building is scheduled for 2022.

"Treating cancer takes a team, and bringing every talent together is what each patient deserves. Our decades of experience and leadership, our physicians and experienced cancer teams, along with the depth of specialty services at Our Lady of the Lake are the backbone of this exciting step,” said Scott Wester, president and CEO of Our Lady of the Lake.