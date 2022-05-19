80°
One person taken to hospital after shooting on North Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting and taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the person was shot near the corner of North Acadian Thruway and Adams Avenue.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
No more information was immediately available.
