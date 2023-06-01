76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person taken to hospital after reported shooting on O'Neal Lane

Thursday, June 01 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a reported shooting on O'Neal Lane late Wednesday night. 

According to officials, the shooting happened outside of a Waffle House on O'Neal Lane around 10:30 Wednesday night. While emergency officials responded to the Waffle House address, a heavier police presence was seen outside of a nearby Popeye's just down the road. 

One person was taken to a hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not immediately clear. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details. 

This is a developing story. 

