One person taken to hospital after reported shooting on O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a reported shooting on O'Neal Lane late Wednesday night.
According to officials, the shooting happened outside of a Waffle House on O'Neal Lane around 10:30 Wednesday night. While emergency officials responded to the Waffle House address, a heavier police presence was seen outside of a nearby Popeye's just down the road.
One person was taken to a hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details.
This is a developing story.
