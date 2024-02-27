69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person struck & injured in Monday night shooting

Tuesday, February 27 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One victim was struck & injured by gunfire Monday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says the shooting took place around the 7300 block of Airline Highway near Victoria Drive, on Monday just before 11:30 p.m..

The victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The motive and suspects are unknown at this time.

