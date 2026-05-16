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One person seriously injured in shooting on Avenue L
BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously injured in a shooting on Avenue L, according to officials.
Emergency officials said the person was taken to the hospital from Avenue L on Saturday evening.
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No other information is immediately available at this time.
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