One person killed, five others hurt in shooting along Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE — Police say they are investigating a shooting that involved more than one victim early Sunday morning.
According to Baton Rouge Police Department officials, the shooting occurred at Greenwell Springs Road.
Police could not say at this time how many victims were involved or the nature of their injuries. A BRPD spokesperson could only say multiple people were transported to a hospital.
This investigation is ongoing, and details about a possible suspect or motive were not released.
