One person killed, another hurt in shooting at Dougherty Drive apartment complex Saturday night

2 hours 51 minutes 17 seconds ago Saturday, November 18 2023 Nov 18, 2023 November 18, 2023 10:41 PM November 18, 2023 in News
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex on Dougherty Drive Saturday night. 

Emergency responders said the shooting happened at the Pine Square Apartments along Dougherty Drive around 10 p.m.

Baton Rouge police officers are investigating. 

No more information was immediately available. 

