52°
Latest Weather Blog
One person killed, another hurt in shooting at Dougherty Drive apartment complex Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex on Dougherty Drive Saturday night.
Emergency responders said the shooting happened at the Pine Square Apartments along Dougherty Drive around 10 p.m.
Baton Rouge police officers are investigating.
No more information was immediately available.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Republicans sweep Saturday's runoff election
-
Longtime West Baton Rouge Parish sheriff retiring, two candidates vying for top...
-
After public input meeting, DOTD weighing alternatives to proposed roundabout at LA...
-
Baton Rouge General lights up the holidays
-
Five members of 'NBA North Side Rangers' street gang arrested