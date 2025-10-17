72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person injured after shooting in White Castle near football game

1 hour 38 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, October 17 2025 Oct 17, 2025 October 17, 2025 9:35 PM October 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

WHITE CASTLE - One person was injured in a shooting in White Castle outside the North Iberville-White Castle football game, emergency officials confirmed.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said one person was injured; emergency officials said one person was shot in the stomach.

The shooting happened at the White Castle Community Center next to the stadium. IPSO said they received the shooting call around 8:30 and initially reported two people were hurt; they later said it was one.

No other information is immediately available.

