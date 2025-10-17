72°
Latest Weather Blog
One person injured after shooting in White Castle near football game
WHITE CASTLE - One person was injured in a shooting in White Castle outside the North Iberville-White Castle football game, emergency officials confirmed.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said one person was injured; emergency officials said one person was shot in the stomach.
The shooting happened at the White Castle Community Center next to the stadium. IPSO said they received the shooting call around 8:30 and initially reported two people were hurt; they later said it was one.
Trending News
No other information is immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Catholic rolls past Central
-
New 13th Gate attraction sparks protest on Wednesday night
-
Woman arrested on bank fraud after allegedly using fraudulent ID to withdraw...
-
SGFD: Woman arrested for setting fire to Once Upon a Child while...
-
Teen killed in Maringouin shooting that also left one injured Thursday night