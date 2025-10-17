One person injured after shooting in White Castle near football game

WHITE CASTLE - One person was injured in a shooting in White Castle outside the North Iberville-White Castle football game, emergency officials confirmed.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said one person was injured; emergency officials said one person was shot in the stomach.

The shooting happened at the White Castle Community Center next to the stadium. IPSO said they received the shooting call around 8:30 and initially reported two people were hurt; they later said it was one.

No other information is immediately available.