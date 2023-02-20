One person hurt, two arrested in St. Gabriel shooting Sunday afternoon

ST. GABRIEL - Two people were arrested Sunday afternoon after officers found a man shot in St. Gabriel.

According to the St. Gabriel Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired near Landry and 4th streets.

They found a man with a gunshot wound and two people running away with guns.

The two were chased down and arrested. Their names have not been released.

Officers said the victim is in the hospital and alive, but the severity of his injuries is unknown.