57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person hurt, two arrested in St. Gabriel shooting Sunday afternoon

5 hours 48 minutes 7 seconds ago Sunday, February 19 2023 Feb 19, 2023 February 19, 2023 9:46 PM February 19, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ST. GABRIEL - Two people were arrested Sunday afternoon after officers found a man shot in St. Gabriel. 

According to the St. Gabriel Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired near Landry and 4th streets. 

They found a man with a gunshot wound and two people running away with guns. 

The two were chased down and arrested. Their names have not been released. 

Trending News

Officers said the victim is in the hospital and alive, but the severity of his injuries is unknown. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days