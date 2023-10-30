51°
One person hurt in drive-by shooting Monday afternoon

Monday, October 30 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a drive-by shooting along 79th Street on Monday afternoon. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on 79th Street, near Harding Boulevard. 

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and their condition is unknown. Officers have not released information about a suspect or a motive. 

