One person hurt in drive-by shooting Monday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a drive-by shooting along 79th Street on Monday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on 79th Street, near Harding Boulevard.
Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and their condition is unknown. Officers have not released information about a suspect or a motive.
