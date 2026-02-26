73°
One person hospitalized after car rolls over along La. 74 in Geismar
GEISMAR — One person was hospitalized after a crash along La. 74 near Oak Fields Drive in Geismar on Thursday.
According to Acadian Ambulance officials, the crash happened around 6:10 a.m. The driver's car rolled over and he was able to get out on his own, officials added.
La. 74 westbound was briefly closed at Oak Fields following the crash.
"Motorists should expect delays and consider an alternate route if possible," the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.
