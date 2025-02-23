47°
One killed in crash on I-10 near Washington Street exit

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a crash along Interstate 10 near the Washington Street exit on Sunday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m., just down the road from the I-10/I-110 split. Baton Rouge Police officers, firefighters, and paramedics all responded to the scene.

No information about the crash was released.

The exit and two right lanes have been closed. As of 10:25, traffic was backed up onto the Mississippi River Bridge. 

