One injured in shooting at bank on Jefferson Highway, police searching for 2 suspects

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police officers are searching for two people involved in a shooting in the parking lot of a bank outside Towne Center that sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. outside the Gulf Coast Bank on the corner of Jefferson Highway and Thibodeaux Avenue.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were responding to a reported suspicious incident in a car at the bank parking lot. BRPD said three people were inside the vehicle when an officer approached it. Shots were fired, one person was hit, and two people ran from the vehicle.

Sources said the person who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

BRPD officers are stationed around the area searching for the people who ran, who BRPD said are not considered armed or dangerous. Police have shut down multiple roads, including portions of Lobdell Avenue, as they canvas the area. Helicopters and K-9 officers are also searching.

While responding to the shooting, two BRPD units crashed into one another at the intersection of Goodwood Boulevard and E. Airport Avenue. One officer suffered a minor injury.

BRPD said nearby schools were under a lockdown order, but it had been lifted as of around 3:20 p.m.