Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One injured in accidental shooting on Jefferson Highway

Sunday, July 14 2024
By: Shawn Jackson

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured after an accidental shooting Sunday morning on Jefferson Highway, according to the officials.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said a gun apparently fired when dropped by one person, resulting in another being shot in the leg.

The injury is considered non-life threatening.

