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One hospitalized after motorcycle crash along Plank Road
BATON ROUGE — One person was hospitalized in serious condition after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car along Plank Road on Wednesday.
The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the corner of Plank Road and Blanche Noyes Avenue.
The motorcyclist suffered broken bones, but no life-threatening injuries, police said.
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Further details were not immediately available.
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