One dead, three injured after crash on Plank Road Sunday night

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and three were taken to a hospital after a car crash on Plank Road Sunday evening.

According to officials, the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Plank Road and Sumrall Drive.

Officials also said three people were taken to a hospital while the coroner's office was contacted for one person who had died on the scene.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.