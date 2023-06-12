88°
One dead, three injured after crash on Plank Road Sunday night
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and three were taken to a hospital after a car crash on Plank Road Sunday evening.
According to officials, the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Plank Road and Sumrall Drive.
Officials also said three people were taken to a hospital while the coroner's office was contacted for one person who had died on the scene.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
