One dead, one injured after early morning motorcycle crash in Ascension Parish

3 hours 14 minutes 11 seconds ago Saturday, June 04 2022 Jun 4, 2022 June 04, 2022 11:00 AM June 04, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE- A man was killed after his motorcycle struck a curb causing him and a passenger to be ejected from the vehicle early Saturday morning.

Police say Shane King, 48, was approaching a roundabout on LA 42 when the incident occurred. He was airlifted to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries. 

King was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet at the time of the crash. The passenger of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and sustained minor injuries.

Police are still investigating what may have caused the crash. 

