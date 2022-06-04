89°
One dead, one injured after early morning motorcycle crash in Ascension Parish
PRAIRIEVILLE- A man was killed after his motorcycle struck a curb causing him and a passenger to be ejected from the vehicle early Saturday morning.
Police say Shane King, 48, was approaching a roundabout on LA 42 when the incident occurred. He was airlifted to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
King was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet at the time of the crash. The passenger of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and sustained minor injuries.
Police are still investigating what may have caused the crash.
