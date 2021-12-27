One dead, multiple injured after three-vehicle crash in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A three-vehicle crash Wednesday killed one woman, injured a child and multiple others after a driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said one vehicle pulled out onto Hooper Road from Corlett Drive without yielding and made contact with a vehicle driving on the highway. The crash forced the second vehicle into the oncoming lane, resulting in a head-on collision with a third vehicle.

Deputies report that one adult in the third vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries. Three adults and one child were also hurt.

The victim in the third vehicle, identified as 20-year-old Aliye Ringe, later died in a hospital, according to deputies.

Impairment is not suspected as a cause of the incident.

No more details were immediately available.