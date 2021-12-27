73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead, multiple injured after three-vehicle crash in Baton Rouge

1 hour 36 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, December 27 2021 Dec 27, 2021 December 27, 2021 4:20 PM December 27, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A three-vehicle crash Wednesday killed one woman, injured a child and multiple others after a driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic. 

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said one vehicle pulled out onto Hooper Road from Corlett Drive without yielding and made contact with a vehicle driving on the highway. The crash forced the second vehicle into the oncoming lane, resulting in a head-on collision with a third vehicle.

Deputies report that one adult in the third vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries. Three adults and one child were also hurt. 

The victim in the third vehicle, identified as 20-year-old Aliye Ringe, later died in a hospital, according to deputies.

Impairment is not suspected as a cause of the incident.

Trending News

No more details were immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days