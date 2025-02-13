48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One dead, at least two injured in multi-car crash on O'Neal Lane near Woodwick Avenue

2 hours 28 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, February 13 2025 Feb 13, 2025 February 13, 2025 6:59 AM February 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — One person is dead and two injured after a Thursday morning crash on O'Neal Lane. 

Baton Rouge EMS said that the coroner was called for one body and that ambulances brought two people to the hospital from the O'Neal crash near Woodwick Avenue around 6:15 a.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies also responded to the crash. They are blocking the roadway while the crash is being cleared.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or the extent of the two people's injuries, but it appears that multiple vehicles were involved.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days