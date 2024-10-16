72°
One dead, another injured after shooting in Lutcher

By: Adam Burruss

LUTCHER - One person died and another was injured in a shooting in Lutcher, according to emergency officials.

The shooting took place on Highway 44, according to the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office.

Emergency officials said one person died at the hospital, while another is hospitalized and about to be airlifted to another location.

No other information is available at this time.

