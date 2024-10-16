72°
Latest Weather Blog
One dead, another injured after shooting in Lutcher
LUTCHER - One person died and another was injured in a shooting in Lutcher, according to emergency officials.
The shooting took place on Highway 44, according to the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office.
Emergency officials said one person died at the hospital, while another is hospitalized and about to be airlifted to another location.
No other information is available at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Senator Bill Cassidy to host Louisiana Energy Security Summit discussing carbon capture,...
-
Breaux Bridge man arrested for 59 counts of trafficking of children for...
-
One dead, another injured after shooting in Gramercy
-
Sports Takeover debates LSU field storming
-
Brusly approves plan to install high-speed chase tracking software on police vehicles