One dead after shooting off North Foster Drive Monday morning

Monday, December 19 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a shooting Monday morning off North Foster Drive. 

Officials said one person was shot on the 2800 block of Dougherty Drive and died on the scene before first responders arrived. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. This is a developing story. 

