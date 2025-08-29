78°
On the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, return to one of the places the levees broke

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans and the state of Louisiana as a whole were forever changed 20 years ago when Hurricane Katrina made landfall. 

The devastating destruction of Katrina, which struck the Gulf Coast on Aug. 29, 2005, was made worse when the levee system protecting New Orleans from flood waters failed. 

One of the sites where the levees broke was the London Avenue Canal, where 2une In's John Pastorek visited ahead of the anniversary to tell the story that changed the Crescent City forever. 

For more of WBRZ's coverage of Katrina's 20th anniversary, visit our YouTube Channel:

