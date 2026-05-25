On Memorial Day, join 76 veterans' journeys to Washington, DC, with Honor Flight Louisiana

BATON ROUGE — Earlier this year, a group of 76 Louisiana veterans took a trip to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials built in honor of their service.

Now, on Memorial Day, WBRZ's Sylvia Weatherspoon and Charles Jones take an in-depth look at the veterans' emotional journey with Honor Flight to visit the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

"Once they get there and realize how much they are cherished, how much they are still loved by our country, and that there's a lot of other people in the same situation as them, it's a mental PTSD unloading," Honor Flight Louisiana Chairman of the Board John Vicknair said. "I feel like they can live the rest of their life much more calmer, knowing that they are cherished."

WBRZ told the story of one of the veterans who died only days after the trip. Learn more about some of the other Capital area veterans who participated here.