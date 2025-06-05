88°
Old Jefferson Highway daycare closed after early morning fire outside facility
BATON ROUGE — An Old Jefferson Highway preschool is closed until further notice after a fire broke out at the facility early Thursday morning.
The fire started on the outside Animal Crackers Learning Center around 12:15 a.m. and was put out by the St. George Fire Department within minutes. According to a spokesperson, no injuries were reported because no one was at the facility at the time of the blaze.
Officials added that utilities were cut to the building, which also houses Smartee Pants Preschool.
"The facility will be closed until they are restored," St George Fire said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
