Officials investigating inmate death at Livingston Parish facility; no foul play suspected

LIVINGSTON - Deputies are investigating reports of an inmate death at the Livingston Parish Detention Center Tuesday.

According to the parish sheriff's office, Joshua Johnson, 33, died while inside the detention center. Officials believe his death was caused by a medical issue, and as of now, no foul play is suspected.

Deputies are working with the coroner's office to investigate further.

No further information was available.