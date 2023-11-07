81°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials investigating inmate death at Livingston Parish facility; no foul play suspected
LIVINGSTON - Deputies are investigating reports of an inmate death at the Livingston Parish Detention Center Tuesday.
According to the parish sheriff's office, Joshua Johnson, 33, died while inside the detention center. Officials believe his death was caused by a medical issue, and as of now, no foul play is suspected.
Deputies are working with the coroner's office to investigate further.
Trending News
No further information was available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
On the ballot, property tax exemptions for first responders
-
DOTD launches website for state residents to provide input on transportation needs
-
State climatologist discusses long-term drought impacts
-
Spanish Town carjacking suspect never booked, community asks why
-
Morgan City PD declares findings of internal investigation into September incident at...