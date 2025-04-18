Latest Weather Blog
Officials identify two people killed in murder-suicide shooting outside BTR airport
BATON ROUGE - Two men died in a double shooting Thursday night outside of Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, Baton Rouge Police Department officials said.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said that 46-year-old Almutakabbir Sims and 40-year-old Dominic York both died in the shooting.
BRPD responded around Sally Ride Drive and Veterans Memorial Boulevard near the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
The shooting started as a verbal argument and there appears to be no other suspects. Baton Rouge Police later confirmed the shooting was being investigated as a murder-suicide. After shooting York, Sims shot himself, police said. Both people died at the scene.
The airport was not under any lockdown, officials confirmed. The investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Town of Fordoche receives grant for phase one upgrade of water system
-
2une In Previews: The Parole Project's Second Chance Week
-
Altercation between LaBelle Aire Head Start teachers leads to one arrest, both...
-
Three arrested in hazing death of Caleb Wilson expelled from Omega Psi...
-
2une In Previews: 4th annual Senior Citizen Fish Fry