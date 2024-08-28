94°
Officers seeking three people believed to be connected to 2023 homicide

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are trying to identify three individuals they believe to be tied to a deadly shooting that happened in 2023

The three individuals are believed to be responsible for a shooting that happened on June 20, 2023 on North Acadian Thruway. The victim of the shooting, 19-year-old Elijah Moore, died from his injuries. 

Moore is believed to have been the target of an armed robbery that escalated into a shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

