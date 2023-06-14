93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officers looking for man who broke into car dealership, stole car and temp tags

45 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, June 14 2023 Jun 14, 2023 June 14, 2023 3:33 PM June 14, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Officers are searching for a man and a tan Lincoln MKX that was stolen from a car dealership on Airline Highway. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a man broke into a dealership at 1:30 a.m. on Monday. He stole temporary tags and the keys to a 2016 tan Lincoln MKX. Two hours later he came back to the business and took off in the car. 

Trending News

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity should call (225) 344-7867. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days