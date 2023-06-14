93°
Officers looking for man who broke into car dealership, stole car and temp tags
BATON ROUGE - Officers are searching for a man and a tan Lincoln MKX that was stolen from a car dealership on Airline Highway.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a man broke into a dealership at 1:30 a.m. on Monday. He stole temporary tags and the keys to a 2016 tan Lincoln MKX. Two hours later he came back to the business and took off in the car.
Anyone with information about the suspect's identity should call (225) 344-7867.
