68°
Latest Weather Blog
Officers ask for help identifying person accused of armed robbery at convenience store
BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person believed to be involved in the armed robbery of a convenience store Saturday.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the person was seen on camera robbing a convenience store around 7:35 p.m. on Dec. 10.
Trending News
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Human Jukebox holds tribute for Southern University band members killed in crash
-
Fourteen graduates turn lives around through job readiness program at Christian Outreach...
-
Suspects crashed stolen school bus through gas station Saturday, broke in to...
-
Lutcher wins 9th State Title after beating North DeSoto 28-25 in the...
-
Suspects crashed stolen school bus through gas station Saturday, broke in to...