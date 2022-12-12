68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officers ask for help identifying person accused of armed robbery at convenience store

4 hours 59 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, December 12 2022 Dec 12, 2022 December 12, 2022 5:48 AM December 12, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person believed to be involved in the armed robbery of a convenience store Saturday. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the person was seen on camera robbing a convenience store around 7:35 p.m. on Dec. 10. 

Trending News

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days