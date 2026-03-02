Ochsner's Sports Medicine team works to keep Baton Rouge moving with non-surgical options

BATON ROUGE — At the Ochsner Medical Complex – The Grove, a specialized team is proving that the same technology used to get professional athletes back on the field is just as effective for a 12-year-old soccer player or a 90-year-old grandfather.

One of the doctors offering non-surgical treatments is Dr. John DeWaard, a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, who recently joined the Ochsner team.

"The difference is they do surgery, and we do not," Dr. DeWaard explains. "By using ultrasound, we’re able to guide our needles directly into the spot that they need to go."

While the team works with college and professional athletes at the Elite Training Complex on Burbank Drive, Dr. DeWaard emphasizes that their doors are open to everyone. One treatment being offered is Platelet-Rich Plasma therapy.

Blood is taken from the patient, much like a standard lab test. The blood is then placed in a centrifuge to separate red blood cells from the plasma. The resulting plasma, packed with healing factors, is injected back into the injured area to stimulate natural repair.

Dr. DeWaard operates as part of a team including trainers, physical therapists, and orthopedic surgeons to provide individualized care. The goal is to address the patient’s overall health.

"We stave off some of those chronic illnesses," says Dr. DeWaard. "I want to help people so they can stay active and stay healthy, kind of those things beyond just your knee pain."

"Find something that you enjoy," Dr. DeWaard added. "Any sort of activity is good, even if it's just walking. You could just walk and take a three-mile walk every day—you're going to benefit from that."