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NWS confirms dam compromised along Anker Lake in Pearl County, Mississippi
PEARL COUNTY, Miss. - The National Weather Service issued a notice encouraging residents in the area of Anker Lake to evacuate after a dam was compromised.
Officials issued the flash flood emergency after emergency officials reported a compromised dam. The dam is located immediately west of I-59, one mile north of Exit 10 (Carrier), in Anchor Lake Subdivision off Anchor Lake Road, the Pearl River County Office of Emergency Services said.
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Those living near the dam, or along McNeil Steephollow Road South to West Union Road between I-59 and Ceasar Road, are encouraged to seek higher ground immediately.
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