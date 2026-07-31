Number of heat-related deaths climbs to 7 in newest Louisiana Department of Health data

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana summer heat has taken a total of seven lives thus far in 2026, according to the latest Louisiana Department of Health data.

Three of those deaths came in July, and the other four in June.

The Northshore region has seen three heat-related deaths, the most of any region in Louisiana, according to LDH. Two people died in the northeast region, one in Acadiana and another in the far southeast reaches of the state.

Understanding the signs and symptoms of heat illness will be important. Heat exhaustion can cause lightheadedness, dizziness, excessive sweating, muscle cramps, and a weak but fast pulse. When noticing these symptoms, it’s time to find some A/C to cool off before the situation becomes a medical emergency.

If heat exhaustion is ignored, it can turn into heatstroke, when the body overheats as its self-cooling mechanisms stop. Signs include a throbbing headache, no more sweating, a strong and more rapid pulse, and even unconsciousness. Anyone experiencing heatstroke symptoms must call 9-1-1 immediately.

Drinking plenty of water and taking breaks from the intense summer heat go a long way in preventing heat illness. Nationwide, heat is the number one weather-related killer over a 30-year average.

Monitor the heat outside with the Storm Station's latest forecasts, on News 2, our website, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.