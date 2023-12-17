Nubian Kruzers Motorcycle Club gives away toys for Christmas

BATON ROUGE - The Nubian Kruzers Motorcycle Club hosted their 18th annual toy drive Sunday morning.

The Nubian Kruzers, who have done the drive since 2005, collect and give away 5,000 toys every Christmas season. They do so at Scotland Square Apartments.

"We look forward to it every year and we're gonna continue to do it until we can't anymore," Baton Rouge chapter president Larry Myers said. "We want to put smiles on kids' faces and make sure that they have a Merry Christmas."