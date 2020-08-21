Not your typical dentists: Sisters put years of dental practice together for new-age clinic

BATON ROUGE - A sister dentistry duo are opening a boutique practice that will feel more like a posh shopping trip than a teeth cleaning appointment.

The Smile Spa opens soon on Jefferson Highway just before the Nesser Overpass area.

Founded by sisters Dr. Aimee Russo-Mounger and Dr. Alexis Russo, the dentist office will feature waiting room chairs offering full body massages, a coffee bar and a skin care shopping center founded by a 14-year-old entrepreneur. Local artists will have their work on display and the art will be for sale. Displays will feature work from Louisiana women.

The medical practice will offer cold laser treatments for inflammation, including head and neck areas and TMJ joint pain along with tooth pain.

Dr. Aimee Russo-Mounger has been practicing for 22 years; Dr. Alexis Russo has been practicing in Shreveport for the last 10 years.