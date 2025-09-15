North 44th Street home ruled total loss after Monday morning house fire that injured BRFD firefighter

BATON ROUGE — A North 44th Street home was ruled a total loss and a firefighter was injured after a house fire early Monday morning.

Baton Rouge Fire officials said that crews responded around 4:55 a.m. to find a heavy fire with flames coming from the roof of the house. The sole occupant of the home was outside by the time the firefighters arrived.

The fire, which was put out within 30 minutes, started in the kitchen, but no foul play is suspected.

"A neighboring residence sustained damage to the side closest to the fire," officials added.

According to Baton Rouge Fire, a firefighter suffered minor injuries as they worked to put out the fire.