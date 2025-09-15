85°
Latest Weather Blog
North 44th Street home ruled total loss after Monday morning house fire that injured BRFD firefighter
BATON ROUGE — A North 44th Street home was ruled a total loss and a firefighter was injured after a house fire early Monday morning.
Baton Rouge Fire officials said that crews responded around 4:55 a.m. to find a heavy fire with flames coming from the roof of the house. The sole occupant of the home was outside by the time the firefighters arrived.
The fire, which was put out within 30 minutes, started in the kitchen, but no foul play is suspected.
"A neighboring residence sustained damage to the side closest to the fire," officials added.
According to Baton Rouge Fire, a firefighter suffered minor injuries as they worked to put out the fire.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: One lane of I-12 west closed after crash near...
-
2une In Previews: Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra returns to River Center Theatre...
-
Livingston hosts first cat trap, spay and neuter day to manage community...
-
K9 with the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office receives custom made vest
-
Utah governor says the motive in Kirk shooting is not yet certain...