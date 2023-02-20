Latest Weather Blog
NOPD officer reassigned after throwing woman on the ground outside of Popeye's
NEW ORLEANS - A New Orleans police officer was reassigned and is under disciplinary investigation after a video of him throwing a woman to the ground in a Mardi Gras crowd surfaced.
The video shows the officer carrying a woman from the restaurant's storefront to the middle of the street and tossing her on the ground.
VIDEO:New Orleans Police Officer throws a woman to the ground on Mardi Gras parade route the gets hit by another parade goer as he walked away. Small scuffle ensues. Video shows the officer who threw the woman to the ground being consoled afterwards by fellow NOPD member pic.twitter.com/mrFys4r1UZ— neworleanspulse (@neworleanspulse) February 20, 2023
While walking away, he was hit by someone else and then shielded by two police horses.
In a news conference Monday, New Orleans Police Chief Michelle Woodfork said the officer has been reassigned and is now under a disciplinary investigation.
