71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

NOPD officer reassigned after throwing woman on the ground outside of Popeye's

2 hours 22 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, February 20 2023 Feb 20, 2023 February 20, 2023 3:51 PM February 20, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - A New Orleans police officer was reassigned and is under disciplinary investigation after a video of him throwing a woman to the ground in a Mardi Gras crowd surfaced. 

The video shows the officer carrying a woman from the restaurant's storefront to the middle of the street and tossing her on the ground. 

While walking away, he was hit by someone else and then shielded by  two police horses.

Trending News

In a news conference Monday, New Orleans Police Chief Michelle Woodfork said the officer has been reassigned and is now under a disciplinary investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days