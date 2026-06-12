Nonprofits partner to host voting rally during early voting

BATON ROUGE - Pumps to the Polls and Earthworks are partnering up to host a voting rally on Sunday.

They will also host a voting registration drive. The event starts at 2 p.m. at 1001 Capitol Access Drive.

Important Election dates:

June 23 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot for Election Day

June 26 is the deadline to return your absentee ballot for Election Day

June 27 is Election Day, polls open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Learn more about early voting, which started Friday, here.